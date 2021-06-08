If there’s something that’s vital to an individual, it is integrity and credibility, and who understands this better than Michael.

Credit score is one of the most important measures of the financial health of a person. At a glance, it tells lenders how wisely a person uses the credit. The greater the ranking, the easier it is to be approved for new loans or credits. When any person borrows, higher credit scores will open the doors for lower interest rates for them.

Assisting several businesses and individuals with their credit is Michael Chancellor, a leading credit repair specialist. Michael has several years of experience in credit assessment and guiding customers to exercise their legal rights. He guarantees honesty and reliability, qualities that most people seem to forget in any business.

Nowadays, he’s helping a lot of clients on a daily basis, he says, “Credit repair firms cannot do anything that you couldn’t do yourself, but I help you to achieve results in a fraction of time without making costly errors.”

Michael is the founder of “The Credit Champ LLC”, a Texas based Domestic Limited-Liability Company. The company took the time from the outset to explain its philosophy and the measures they take to help individuals rebuild their credit. Mike’s empathic clarification of their services helped individuals appreciate the range of support they can get from the company.

Customers feel secure and knowledgeable about the credit repair process throughout the phase, and are able to get some of the late payments removed from the report within a few weeks. The company supports and directs each client from beginning to end and prepares all the paperwork for different credit agencies as well.

Although the COVID-19 situation has caused losses for many business owners and individuals, Mike, on the other hand has been fortunate to have his business running without any glitches during the pandemic. “Fortunately, due to the economic disruptions that COVID caused, my profession seems to be in high demand, my business expanded dramatically from one customer to over 10,000 in less than a year.” concludes Michael.