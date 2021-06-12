…There’s need for Africans to love ourselves

By Olayinka Ajayi

President of Project African Movement,PAM, Chief Ayo Ogunjobi has urged African countries to focus on establishing a welfarist society where love is utilised for rapid development.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard yesterday, Ogunjobi said: “There is a need for us to focus on the larger picture, learn to love ourselves and teach the rest of humanity what love is. The larger picture is a United Africa where we stand together in brotherhood, notwithstanding our differences in tribes, tongues and nationhood. It’s time to rise up and stand together.

“Africa has been down for too long. It’s about time to focus on the establishment of a welfarist society. It’s time for a new beginning. Before we were colonized, we had our system of governance. In Yorubaland, each tribe had its own Oba. The same is true of traditional rulers in other parts of the country. The reason the present rulers are just puppets is their lack of moral authority and associated charisma. The true autocephalous leaders are sidelined in favour of a so-called ‘democratic’ system, which is undemocratic and alien to our culture. Let us get back to the basics before we can make any meaningful progress.

According to Ogunjobi, “We are mandated to lift the yoke off the oppressed, the depressed and the suppressed all over the world through putting a flame to the spark of divinity that is in them and also leading them into the miraculous. We also have mandate to focus on the poor and the needy worldwide especially in Africa and the Third World.”