Dayo Johnson Akure

Three students were confirmed dead while three others were injured in an auto crash that occurred along Oba-Ile road in the Akure North council area of Ondo state.

They include a lady and two young boys said to be students of a tertiary institution in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the accident which occurred last night involved a Toyota Corolla car marked LAGOS APP 91 GR and a Mercedes Benz Bullion Van belonging to the Central Bank Bank of Nigeria marked ONDO JTA 478 AA.

Eyewitness account said that while the Toyota car was heading towards Obaile, the bullion van was moving towards Akure metropolis.

“The crash was caused by overspeeding which led to the loss of control by the driver of the Toyota Corolla which jumped over the road divider and rammed to the truck coming from the opposite direction.

A lady and two young men reportedly died on the spot while another lady in the vehicle sustained injury.

The source said “the fourth passengers was rescued and rushed to the hospital while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the morgue.

“The vehicle was on high speed and jumped off the median and rammed into a bullion van from the other lane and the occupants died immediately.

“The bullion van hit the corolla Camry while the bullion van also tumbled injuring the driver of the van”

The crash caused heavy gridlock on the busy Akure/ Oba- ile road for several hours.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Police, were at the scene of the crash as at the time of filling in this report.

They declined to speak with newsmen when asked to comment on the crash.