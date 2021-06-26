The in-house dating coach of Lagosmatchmaker.com, Nkpubre Arit Edet has explained why it was necessary to float the online platform.

“The Lagosmatchmaker was created as a need for privacy in this dating age. It is a privacy-focused matchmaking platform for singles over 25 years to meet like-minded individuals,” she declared.

Speaking further, the US-trained dating coach dispelled the notion that the platform serves only Lagos-based subscribers.

She said: “The name Lagosmatchmaker is often mistaken for that; on the contrary, we serve a diverse group of people located in various countries. The name was simply a way to refer to our main matchmaker who at that point resides (and still is) in Lagos.”

Nkpubre Arit Edet gave further insights into the diversity of the clients that use the platform. “We do have a diverse group of members from various parts of the world, ranging from busy professionals to introverts to divorced individuals to single parents and a lot more,” she stated.

With Tinder and a host of other dating apps in circulation, many are wont to believe that matchmaking websites are anachronistic.

Nkpubre Arit Edet disagreed with this point of view. Said she: “Our unique quality is that we are privacy-focused. I take my private life very seriously. On my personal Instagram page, I only share pictures of myself, and you cannot know what my life is from there. I believe others are like me that like their privacy and don’t want their pictures circulated for any reason. The platform helps you to meet people without leading with your picture.”

She further differentiated between online dating and matchmaking “Online dating encompasses the use of the website to meet other singles while matchmaking is a bit more personalized and suitable for busy singles and especially those that need help filtering through a group of singles,” Nkpubre Arit Edet said.