The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned that it will arrest and prosecute owners and drivers of heavy-duty vehicles involved in accidents that maimed and kill people in the territory.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Chairman, FCTA Ministerial Traffic Management Team, stated this on Wednesday in Nyanya at a rescue operation at two scenes of accidents involving heavy duty vehicles and trucks.

Attah warned that any heavy duty vehicle and truck involved in accident on these routes would be thoroughly investigated, adding that their owners as well as drivers would be prosecuted for lives lost and damages.

According to him, on Tuesday night accident involving two trucks carrying food, Malt drinks and alcoholic beverages caused severe traffic gridlock in the morning hours on Wednesday when workers were heading to work.

“An early morning accident less than 200 meters from the night crash, involving a Dangote truck, a costal Bus and tree other vehicles worsen the already chaotic traffic situation.

“From investigations of previous road accidents particularly on the Zuba- Gwagwalada and the AYA-Nyanya Road, we discovered that some of these trucks and articulated duty vehicles were not properly maintained by their corporate and private owners.

“If not for the combined efforts of the DPO Nyanya, FRSC Nyanya Unit and strong support of the Karu Police Division the road would have not been passable at all.

“They deployed their men from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday night and worked till 10a.m. Wednesday morning to bring the situation fully under control”.

He said that in spite of series of efforts and enlightenment, some drivers were yet to come to terms with the vision to make Abuja a safe city for motorists and commuters.

Attah, however, condemned attempts by some youths and refuse vendors to loot the food and other items from the scene of the crashes.

“One wonders why some people will see rice, drinks at accident scene and be calling them palliatives. The Nyanya police team did a brilliant job by preventing the youths who came out in their hundreds to loot the items,” he said.

