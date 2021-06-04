.

Rep. Tunji Ajuloopin (Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun, Oke-Ero Constituency) of Kwara has condemned the rape and murder of a 300 level student of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Miss Olajide Blessing.

Ajuloopin in a statement on Friday in Omu-Aran described the death of the innocent student as unfortunate and dastardly.

He urged security operatives in the state to go every length to ensure the perpetrators of the evil act were brought to book.

Ajulopin, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, said according to information available to him, the deceased hailed from Oke-Opin community in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

He appealed to Nigerian youths, especially those in his constituency, to shun violence and avoid any association that could lead them to bad gangs.

The lawmaker condoled with the family, the good people of Oke-Opin community and the state in general over the loss.