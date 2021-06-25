The Lagos State Police Commissioner (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, has said that four robbery suspects were arrested through the special squads recently created in the command.

Odumosu said the special squads also assisted in the arrest of some other suspected criminals, including the 21-year-old UNILAG student, Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly killed the Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Odumosu said two of the robbery suspects were arrested in the Imota area, while the two others were arrested at Ojo area of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumosu, recently established ICT/Tracking Unit at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, to adopt scientific and forensic measures of unravelling crimes and criminality in the state.

He said the unit, named D23, headed by SP Kasumu Rilwan, a computer scientist, had been instrumental to many feats recorded by the command under his watch.

He added that the command created two other squads, the Special Sqaud and the Strike Team, to complement its existing departments and units in combating crimes in the state.

“The new squads, as well, have played many roles in suppressing and keeping criminals and hoodlums at bay in Lagos state.

“We will continue to tackle crimes and criminality in the state, especially armed robbery, robbery in traffic, stealing from persons, “One Chance” and cultism.

“Within the last three months, we have organised combat training, musketry, Baton and Rifle Exercise, martial arts and range practice for officers and men of the command, across board.

“These events are to improve on the officers’ capabilities, command’s anti crime strategies and services delivery, in line with the 12 point agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, “he said.

Odumosu appealed to the general public to always intimate the command of any act of lawlessness and criminality in any part of the state.

He noted that all hands must be on deck to collectively police Lagos state.

(NAN)

