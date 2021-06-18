OzzyBosco and some children at the event.

By Esther Onyegbula

Kid music star, Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu, popularly known as OzzyBosco or OzzyBee, has urged Nigerian kids to cultivate the culture of savings, as this would helped them developed the financial management skill.

OzzyBee made this declaration at the maiden edition of its young savers initiative, called “OzzyBee Young Savers Scheme”, OYSS, he described his move as a well thought out plan, after he discovered that at an early stage of six months, his mother, Chief Nonye Mojekwu, opened a savings account for him, so he could have access to finance.

The account was opened with the old Diamond Bank, now Access.

He said: “This gave me a niche and I was able to develope a financial management skill at a young age.

“I am being prudent with spending, and I have cultivated the habits to saving cash subconsciously, since my teenage age.

He explained that Access Bank has designed the Early Savers Account for school children, to secure their future and support their education, as this would help pupils and parents plan the next stage of their life, especially their academic calendar.

OzzyBee stated that every child deserve access to finance for qualitative education.

“Although the needs of children vary but with a planned future through financial management skill, a lot of problems can be averted.

Moreso, it would aid the kids to get proper education and shape them into becoming better adults, who are ready to take up certain responsibility.

He encouraged parents, expectant mothers to save for their unborn babies in order to secure their future.

OzzyBee pledge to take the campaign to the hinterland and ensure every kid in Nigeria has a savings account, especially kids from disadvantaged community.

“Today, I can only open 30 savings accounts for these urban kids in Lagos. I am going to tour Nigeria someday, providing kids with early savers account with a deposit of more than N10,000 each,” he vowed.

The Ozzy Bee Foundation is an initiative geared to putting smiles in the faces of every Nigerian child.

Only three schools in Lagos were the beneficiaries. But the kid star vowed to do more, as he thrilled the audience present at the event with some of his hit songs.

Exuding joy at the impact and contribution made to society by OzzyBee, his mother, Chief Adah Nonye Mojekwu, appreciated everyone for providing such a platform for her son to connect with his fans.

“OzzyBosco is concerned with the welfare of children and seeing that every child, in line with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Convention for the Rights of Child, enjoys the rights unhindered.

“She encouraged Nigerian kids to pursue their dreams, ideas and beliefs in God; the sky would be just a starting point,” she said.

In the same vein, Chairman Entertainment Foundation of Nigeria, Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, described the initiative as a very laudable one that has positioned the recipient of the savers account opening of N10,000, as kids that have financial freedom.

Dr. Iseli explained further that the practice is done abroad and it has secured the future of the children.

“These children would be given access and a chance to participate in special events and opportunities created for them where they can access loans for school fees and academic gains, like education savings plan.”

The representative of the Commissioner for Education, from SUBEB, Mr. Stephen Awoseh and Education Ministry, Olaitan Michael commended the star for always creating platforms that inspire, connect and empower kids.

Vanguard News Nigeria