The First Lady of the State of Osun, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola has been unanimously elected as the Chairperson of the Southern Governors Wives Forum (SGWF).

She was elected at the meeting of the Forum which held in Abuja Tuesday at the Edo State Governor’s Lodge.

Mrs. Oyetola replaces the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, whose tenure ended Tuesday in a very glorious manner.

.

Also elected into the Cabinet of Mrs. Oyetola are, the First Lady of Akwa Ibom, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, elected as Vice President; the First Lady of Bayelsa, Mrs. Patience Diri elected as Secretary; First Lady of Imo State, Mrs.Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodimma, Treasurer; while the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and First Lady of Abia State, Mrs., Nkechi Ikpeazu, emerge as Welfare Officer and PRO respectively.

Delivering her acceptance speech, the First Lady of Osun State thanked her colleagues for the love displayed in unanimously electing her as the Chairperson.

.

She pledged to build on the harmony and achievements of her predecessor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, whom she described as pragmatic leader who fostered unity among the First Ladies in the Southern States of the country.

The SGWF has already listed a number of women oriented and gender-focused programs and projects to be carried out across the country

