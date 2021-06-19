By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has paid his maiden visit to the Theatre Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) from 16-19 June to assess the operational and welfare state of the troops.

During his visit to the hospitals, he assured troops of adequate medicare and support in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

The COAS gave the assurances when he visited the 7 Division Hospital and University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to commiserate with the sick and wounded in action troops recuperating at the medical facilities.

The COAS also prayed for their speedy recovery.

While at the hospital, the COAS took time to interact with the soldiers and assured them of proper medical care and welfare, adding that their medical care is of utmost importance to him .

He averred that the nation is indeed proud of their selfless service and sacrifices towards restoring peace to the North East region.

Similarly, the COAS visited the Mechanical Repair Group to inspect the ongoing repairs and refurbishment of vehicles at the workshop through the use of local resources.

He commended the resilience and ingenuity of the engineers and technicians in fixing most of the vehicles that were hitherto classified as ‘beyond local repairs’.

Earlier, the new Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa briefed the COAS on the operational situation in the Theatre.

A statement by Col Ado Isa, Deputy Director Army Public Relations quoted the Theatre Commander assuring the COAS that all efforts will be geared towards bringing the war against terrorism to a decisive end.

The COAS appreciated the commitment and selflessness of the troops in the Theatre and implored them to exhibit a high level of professionalism and ensure that all remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists are neutralised.