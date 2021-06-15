The Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has felicitated with ace saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi, describing him as a minstrel with a difference.

In a congratulatory birthday message to the musician who clocks 57 today, Ogunsan said: “It is with all pleasure and sincere gratitude to God that I celebrate Pastor Kunle Ajayi on this special occasion of his 57th birthday.

“I know you as an uncommon Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, saxophonist and televangelist with a difference. Fondly called PKA by many, you have paid your dues and deserves all the accolade and an avalanche of eulogy.

“Before rising to be a full-time pastor and the Director of Music at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, you had had a humble beginning in the slums of Mushin where you started your music career. Today, your story is that of a dogged and resilient dreamer, visionary and goal-getter who went all out to achieve his dreams. I salute you, sir.

“It is interesting to know that, since the early eighties, you have made your mark as a minstrel of God and you have been playing your part in the Father’s business relating to evangelism, church growth and kingdom matters. Not all gospel musicians can boast of such resume. That makes you a minstrel with a difference.

“You keep waxing stronger, maintaining the tempo as a force to reckon with in the gospel genre of music.

“Sir, you have spent 33 years on stage already; quite unbelievable though. Here is a man who constitutes a part of the ministry of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Baba Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

“As I celebrate a legendary saxophonist, exemplary music icon, excellent leader and God-lover, hitting 57 brings to mind God’s undying love for his servant and a testament to His faithfulness. Yet, PKA is not retiring; instead, he continues to up his game. This is one of the numerous reasons you have earned my respect, sir.

“Sir, to a large extent, you have also been a source of inspiration to the younger generation who look up to. To wit, the hundreds of saxophonists who have a mentor in you today have graciously benefited from your spectrum of knowledge and experience.

“Even after the world is no more, the soul-lifting albums to your credit, including “In His Presence” and “In The Beginning”, will linger. I honestly feel that you have been a blessing to the world in ways too numerous to mention. If I am to say what I know about you, I would say you are humble, hardworking, diligent and God-fearing.

“At 57, look around you and behold the unlimited goodness and mercy of God over your life. I pray God continues to grant you the strength and stamina to finish strong. Happy birthday, sir!”