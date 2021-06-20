



The Warri Consultative Forum(WCF) has Challenged various groups establishing that Mr. Barnard Okumagba is from an oil producing community to tell the world if the Okere Urhobo community in Warri South Local Government is among oil communities in the Local Government Area.

The group insisted that the NDDC is aimed at compensating oil-producing communities who directly suffer the side effect of oil prospecting.

According to the secretary of WCF, Mr. Amachi Ogbonna “ only someone from the oil-producing community that feels the direct effect of oil pollution and environmental degradation can truly support the aim behind the formulation of the commission.

“We are appealing to Mr. President to be fair while considering someone for the chairman of the NDDC board from Delta State because the oil-producing communities are truly in bad shape as a result of oil pollution and environmental degradation.

“We urged those paid by politicians to misinform the public via various media to also be fair in their submission because the Warri South Local Government Area is an oil-producing area those not make Okere an oil-producing community.