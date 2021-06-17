The Itsekiri Interest Group has reiterated its demand for someone from Iteskiri extraction to be appointed as the chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, saying that Itsekiri produces over 28 percent of the nation’s oil and gas.

IIG, in a recent open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari signed by its president and sectary Mr. Gbubemi Awala and Mr. Alvin Yalaju noted that “our attention has been drawn to several reports regarding the composition of the substantive board for the NDDC, sadly some of the persons being considered by the Presidency for appointment to the board from Delta State do not meet the statutory requirements of the NDDC Act.

“Mr. President, it is in calmness and truth that we wish to register our displeasure at the reports we have received about persons reportedly being considered for the Chairmanship of the Commission.

“We believe that the NDDC Act is an attempt by the government to compensate for the neglect that the people of the Niger Delta has suffered (particularly the indigenes of the oil-producing communities who directly Suffer every side effect of oil prospecting) despite the huge benefits the nation has enjoyed from its resources over the years.

”The touted report of the appointment of Mr. Bernard Okumagba as the Chairman of the Commission will prove to be a monumental injustice because Okumagb is not an indigene of the oil-producing community who directly suffers every side effect of oil pollution and environmental degradation.

“Mr. President, the NDDC Act in section 2 clearly stated that the persons to be appointed to the board of the Commission must be persons of proven integrity.

“Mr. President, we want to vehemently urge you to ensure that dialogue, equity, and justice save the day as the temperament of our people are beginning to fast be triggered”.