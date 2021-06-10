Akinfolarin

By Femi Salako

The time will always be right for our society to benefit from the dividends of a good democratic system, the development, and growth of our realities is not subjected to time but it’s a question that rests solely on humans and their willingness to affect the much-needed changes that will not only create a good and conducive atmosphere much needed for this to happen but also ones that will use the limited resources available to push for the greater good of all.

For the good people of Odigbo, Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji Constituency, Ondo, the past two years have been one of its most amazing times in the history of the Federal Constituency especially when it comes to its socio-political outlook. The immense level of development that the Constituency has witnessed in these past few years has greatly raised the hope of the electorate that much good can still do through the roles of our policymakers.

It’s very much heartening to see Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, member of Federal House of Assembly representing Odigbo, Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji Constituency, Ondo State raise the standard in his pursuit for a better federal constituency. Since his emergence as the elected representative for his people, he has successfully continued to use every resource at his proposal for the good of his people.

Two years into his tenure, the narrative has been positively changed as the people can now boost effective representation and good administration.

While setting an unprecedented record, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin came with a different but rather unique approach to ensuring that his people are well repositioned for holistic growth and development, through his carefully planned out sustainable projects and impactful activities, he has been able to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor among his people by setting up laudable opportunities which went a long way in helping his people becoming financially independent.

His readiness to using entrepreneurial activities to alleviate the sufferings of his people even as they all look forward to having a better future can not go unnoticed as he has totally changed the narrative by redefining good governance and even representative among his people

Proving himself worthy of the mandate given to him by the people, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has indeed prioritized the interest of his people, the sense of belonging which he has given his people ranks him high among the most accessible lawmakers as he did not readily make himself available for the people, to listen to their yearnings, and to always do their biddings.

No doubt, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin is one who has given himself wholly to the growth and development of his people and has constantly used the mandate given to him by the people as a veritable tool to achieving this.

Among the numerous laudable strides attributed to the unique Lawmaker is the construction of various boreholes in strategic areas of his Constituency, this was done by him to ensure that he address the lingering case of water scarcity among his people.

Also, the lawmakers also ensured the distribution of the fund’s provision allocated in the 2018 budget for empowerment items to some selected beneficiaries in the constituents.

Adding to this, he has successfully completed the building of various classrooms in his Constituency to ensure the increase in the drive to achieve quality education in his Constituency. The Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State will never for a long time forget the amazing contribution of the Federal Lawmaker as he donated a Lecture building to the Federal Institution.

He also ensured that through the Empowerment program initiated by him for Market Men and Women where 40 corporative societies benefited that small and Medium scale enterprises were given the much-needed boost to thrive and grow even in the wake of the recent economic realities.

Adding to his numerous contributions, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin distributed a 500KVA transformer to Oke-Igbo and Ile-Oluji while Orotedo Community in Ajue ward of Odigbo LG got a 300KVA capacity Transformer. Other benefitting communities of Two more sets of 500KVA Transformers are Otun/Showboy and Orita Odigbo Communities.

Furthermore within the floor of the Green Chamber, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has the Chairman House Committee in Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has also done immensely well as he has always lent his voice for the interest of the larger society. As the Chairman of the Committee, he has strongly pushed for the growth and development of the commission, making sure that the body is revolutionized for more efficiency in his workings.

He also sponsored the Bitumen Development Commission of Nigeria (Establishment Bill,2021. He also co-sponsored the Federal Polytechnics Act(Amendment) Bill, 2018. He was also responsible for sponsoring the bill for the creation of a federal board to supervise and manage Cocoa Value Chain in Nigeria. The bull was sponsored by him to provide an effective legal and institutional framework for the administration and management of the entire value chain in the production of Cocoa in Nigeria.

Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has done quite remarkably well and he is showing no signs of decline, it’s no doubt that the coming years will indeed see to a complete turnaround for his constituency as he continues to prove himself as the game-changer.