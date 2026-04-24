2027: Over 1000 women endorse Fetuga for House of Reps

By Moses Nosike

A House of Representatives aspirant under APC, Amb Dr Damilola Fetuga, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to uphold integrity ahead of the 2027 general elections in order not to jeopardise the trust Nigerians have in the process.

Dr Fetuga said this recently during a hangout she organised at Ijebu-Ode which drew over 1000 women from Ijebu Central Federal Constituency who endorsed her for House of Representatives 2027. The event focused on discussions involving challenges women face in politics and the society, and also featured health engagement sessions with medical practitioners.

Fetuga said “Women understand women, men understand men. So that’s why I decided to have the hangout with them. And the hangout is not just an ordinary hangout but a very quality discussion about our constituency and a lot of challenges that women face in politics and generally in the society.”

She urged INEC and the government to ensure transparency and fairness ahead of the 2027 general elections noting that the citizens interest is the main priority.

“We want to beg our government to ensure that our vote is well protected so that the right people can be chosen, so that the right people can represent their people. I’m begging the government to ensure that people are not disappointed.” She said.

“And I trust the administration of our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He’s a father of all and he wants transparency, he wants justice. And I pray that this 2027 election will also be a good story to Nigerians.” She added.

Fetuga fully funded the event, distributing cash, gifts and refreshments.