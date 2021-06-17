By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo State chapter, has called on the state Governor, Seyi Makinde to brace up and rejig the security architecture in the state by conveying an immediate security summit.

The party made the call on Thursday, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Caretaker Committee, AbdulAzeez Olatunde.

According to APC, the convocation of the summit has become expedient so that the gains recorded between 2011-2019 would not be eroded in a jiffy.

READ ALSO:You must end insurgency, banditry, others, Reps tell new Army Chief

The statement read in part:”The orgy of violence unleashed on the innocent Traders and Passersby in IWO ROAD AXIS of Ibadan, on Wednesday 16th of June 2021 is not only Condemnable but in all honesty reminds us all of the trademark of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Government of Engr SEYI MAKINDE since assumption of office on May 29, 2019.

“The Philosophers has often said that, you can not give what you don’t have

The people of Oyo State are again reminded of the Promise of Governor Makinde when he visited IGANGAN after the Bloody Mayhem of Sunday June 6 2021, just 10 days ago that, that would be the end of Security Breach in Oyo State, after which he admitted that his Government failed, which unfortunately somersaulted within 10 days.

“However, between the IGANGAN Mayhem of June 6, 2021and the Iwo ROAD, Ibadan fatal hitch of Jun 16, 2021, there has been daily occurrences of violence upon violence within Ibadan Metropolis, which is further confirming that the Governor of Oyo State, Makinde is not prepared for governance, the daily security challenges have exposed his unpreparedness.

“Furthermore, as in the Past Security breaches , the notorious Governor Makinde created Park Managers Outfit were seriously fingered in the latest Mayhem and it is essential that we remind Gov SEYI Makinde, once again, to put Politics aside and embrace Good Governance, at least for once.

“Moreover, the youth that is daily and systematically suffering from the Lackadaisical attitude of Governor Makinde to the security of Oyo State is the backbone of the development of any society, imagine the anger and the despondency of the youth which forced them to carry the victims and casualties to the office of Gov SEYI Makinde, which the figures are not yet to be ascertained.

“Unfortunately, the Eyewitnesses account indicted the ÀMỌ̀TẸ́KÙN Security outfit as just toothless as ordinary passersby because they were just seen watching helplessly, while the orgy of violence and Mayhem was on, which perhaps is confirming the fear of the populace that the ÀMỌ̀TẸ́KÙN Outfit has recruited wrong personnel for an ulterior motive.

“Finally, for any State to attract serious investors, the effectiveness of Security of lives and prosperities in the Prerequisite of the magnetic attraction, which was the German floor of any Government, as witnessed in the last Government of Sen Abiola Ajimobi which endeared Foreign Direct Investors to Oyo State then.

“As Stakeholders in the affairs of Oyo State, we are once again advising Governor Seyi Makinde to brace up and rejig the security architecture of Oyo State by convening a security summit, so that the gains recorded between 2011-2019 would not be eroded in a jiffy.”