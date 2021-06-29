A 21-year-old maid, Eunice Nimrod, on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing her employer’s 100,000 dollars and N500,000.

Other items also alleged to have been stolen by Nimrod are a Mac-book tablet and a wallet containing her employer’s personal effects, yet to be ascertained.

The police charged Nimrod with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Fortune Madukoji, of No 5, A close, 5th Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, reported the matter to the office of the AIG Zone 7, via a written petition on Feb. 1.

Ejike said the defendant conspired with her boyfriend and stole the aforementioned money and items from the complainant’s wardrobe.

The prosecutor, in addition, said during police investigation, Nimrod confessed to committing the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Oniyangi adjourned the matter until July 29, for hearing.

(NAN)

