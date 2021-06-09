Lagos State Government

The Lagos State Examinations Board has announced new dates for the conduct of the 2021 Public Service Examinations, which would be done through Computer Based Test (CBT).

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, the examination which was earlier fixed to hold on Monday, 24 and Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, 15 and Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 at the West African Examinations Council’s Testing and Training Centre, WTTC, Ogba, Lagos.

She noted that the examinations will be held for all categories of cadres in the state public service, including TESCOM and LASUBEB Officers.

Abosede, therefore, urged all duly registered candidates to take note of the new dates and revisit the Lagos State Examinations Board Portal via www.examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng from Tuesday, 8th June 2021, to print out their Examination Slips.

