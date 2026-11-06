Emergency delays: Doctors reject bill proposing 6-month jail term

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected proposed legislation seeking a six-month jail term or ₦300,000 fine for healthcare professionals over delays in emergency medical treatment.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NARD President, Dr Ogar Idoko, in Calabar on Friday.

Idoko described the proposed amendment to the National Health Act as punitive, arguing that doctors should not be criminalised for failures arising from inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

He said the association recognised the importance of prompt emergency care and protecting patients but insisted that systemic challenges must be addressed before imposing criminal sanctions.

According to him, doctors nationwide work under difficult conditions, including obsolete equipment, inadequate staffing, unreliable electricity and insufficient emergency medical supplies.

“The challenges are consequences of longstanding institutional neglect rather than professional negligence, so I urge lawmakers to prioritise healthcare funding and infrastructure.

“We also challenge the National Assembly to demonstrate similar legislative urgency in providing functional emergency departments, modern diagnostic equipment, reliable ambulance services and adequate personnel,” he said.

He asserted that lawmakers should consider legislation compelling public office holders to use Nigerian government hospitals, with sanctions for misuse of public resources on avoidable overseas medical treatment.

He warned that additional criminal penalties against overstretched healthcare professionals could worsen the country’s brain drain, popularly known as the “Japan syndrome.”

He stated that the association acknowledged that the proposed bill reportedly contained safeguards for circumstances beyond practitioners’ control but insisted that such provisions must be explicit and enforceable.

He called for the withdrawal and reconsideration of the proposed punitive provisions, alongside consultations involving healthcare associations, hospital administrators, patient representatives and other stakeholders.

He urged the National Assembly to prioritise legislation guaranteeing adequate health funding, minimum emergency-care standards, appropriate staffing, constant electricity and functional referral systems.

“We will consider all lawful options, including nationwide industrial action, if lawmakers proceeded with legislation unjustly criminalising doctors for institutional failures.

“We however, pledged to make necessary arrangements to protect emergency and critically ill patients during any industrial action, while we reaffirm our commitment to patient safety and quality healthcare.,” he said.

NAN reports that the Senate is considering a bill that seeks to punish hospitals and healthcare workers who refuse or delay emergency medical treatment.

The bill which passed its second reading on Wednesday, was sponsored by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, representing Katsina Central Senatorial District. (NAN)