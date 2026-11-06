Troops arrest suspected terrorist in Plateau

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…recover AK-47 magazine, ammunition

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) have arrested a suspected terrorist, identified as Abubakar Ango, during a stop-and-search operation in Kukawa village, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspect was reportedly arrested with an AK-47 magazine, 7.62mm ammunition, two mobile phones, suspected illicit drugs and the sum of N30,000 in cash.

Military sources confirmed to newsmen in Jos that the arrest was made on Thursday during a routine security operation aimed at identifying and apprehending suspected criminal elements operating within the area.

The sources disclosed that preliminary interrogation of the suspect reportedly linked him to a suspected terrorist syndicate allegedly led by one Kaura.

They added that the suspect was currently in military custody undergoing further investigation to establish his level of involvement and identify other members of the alleged syndicate.

The military sources urged residents to continue supporting the military and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist ongoing operations to rid the state of criminal elements.

They stressed that public cooperation remained critical to the success of security operations and called on citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities.