CHIEFTAINS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Iwo, Osun State have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola following his various achievements within two years in office.



Speaking at an event organized at Feesu, the party candidate for the House of Representatives, Iwo Federal Constituency during the last general elections, Mr. Diekola Ismail said the governor has delivered on his campaign promises, hence, deserved to be given another opportunity to continue with his good work.



He described the ongoing internal wrangling in the party as a minor political issue that would be resolved shortly and further strengthen the party before the 2022 governorship election in the state.



Ismail said: “Governor Oyetola has done tremendously well. He has listened to the people of Osun State, he listened to their agitations, especially the government workers, which I think is the main problem we had in the last few years in Osun.



“So to me, the people of Osun State should trust him again because he is someone capable of meeting their expectations.

“We all know that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s administration gave birth to this administration and for me, it is going to be a pride for our former governor to see Governor Oyetola succeed in office.



“I think and I know very well that the former governor will not allow his achievements in office to be jeopardized. Besides, what is happening now within the party is just mere political struggles, especially among the followers who seek survival.”



Also speaking, a party leader in the zone, Mr. Liad Tella said endorsing Governor Oyetola for another term in office is not a difficult task at all considering his achievements within a short term in office, especially in the area of active and passive workers’ welfare, as well as spread infrastructural development across the state.



Tella said: “Our party, the APC, has endorsed him for the second term at various levels; Senatorial, Federal Constituencies and Local Government level. For us, nobody is competing with him. So, giving him a second term is consolidating development in Osun State.”



Other party bigwigs at the events include; Messrs Jiire Ayinla, Liad Ganiu (Ojogbon), Kamorudeen Alao, Tunde Akinlawon, Debo Badru, Gbadebo Adekunle, Fatai Abdubakri, Adigun Adebayo. Rahmon Lawal, Abilagbo, Mutiu Kareem, Moruf Layee, Kola Abdubakri, Wasiu Adebayo and Rabiu Adewale.

