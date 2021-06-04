Following the rising insecurity in the state, Abia State Executive Council (EXCO) yesterday, sued for peace, calling on well meaning Nigerians to support security agencies in restoring peace in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, Barr Chris Ezem, Secretary to State Government, said that after meeting with the Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, the council said that after reviewing the current security situation in the state and country, advised vigilance, support for security agencies and an end to mindless attacks by yet to be identified hoodlums.

Bello are the decisions taken by the council:

“Council recognized and approved current membership of F & GPC.

Council approved construction of Aba Garment factory and 195 pieces of equipment for the factory currently awaiting shipment.

Council approved further financial support for ongoing infrastructural development efforts.

Council directed functionalization and commissioning of completed Nkporo cottage hospital in Ohafia LGA.

Council directed immediate clearance of 6 containers of medical equipment and supplies at the Apapa Wharf.

Council approved the take over of all stores around the College of Health, Aba by the College, from Aba south LGA, to allow for proper management, control and revenue collection.

Council approved bifurcation of Ministry of Education into Ministry of Basic Education and Ministry of Post-Basic Education in order to provide better and qualitative education for Abians.

Council approved renaming of Boys Technical College, Aba to Government Technical College, Aba and Secondary Technical School, Afara to Government Technical College, Afara.

Council approved that all students enrolled in the Technical schools will enjoy free education whilst Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) should as a matter of urgency construct two additional blocks of classes each in the schools.

Council approved additional road projects in line with the Kinetic Abia program of the administration.”

