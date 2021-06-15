Joseph Abayomi Akerele

By Adeola Badru

One of the most celebrated women in the Nigerian Army and the first woman to have attained the highest rank of Colonel from Oyo State, Chief Nike Akerele(rtd), has lost her husband, Joseph Abayomi Akerele.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Akerele, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JOE-Yomi Maritime Services and Founding Shepherd, Celestial Church of Christ, Navy Parish, Lagos, died on Sunday, June 6, at his Lagos residence after a brief illness at the age of 80 years.

According to a source in the family, wake keep and service of songs is Thursday, June 17 at CCC, Navy Town Parish, Ijegun-Imore, Satelite Town, Lagos.

Burial service will be held on June 18 at the same venue, followed by internment at Nigerian Army Cemetery, Ojo Cantonment, Lagos and reception at Nigerian Navy underwater warfare School, Navy town, Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria