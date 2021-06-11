Eystone Development, a property development company, providing affordable housing across strategic locations in the country, has announced Hassan Ismail as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Sadiq Kosoko as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Hassan Ismail has over 12 years of work experience, spanning oil and gas, investment, technology, and real estate sectors.

With a track record of closing real estate sales, he is highly skilled in using digital marketing channels to drive sales and strategic partnerships.

Hassan, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Abubakar Tafa Balewa University, reacting to the new post, said: “I am excited about this new role and the opportunity to employ my skills in solving the housing problems of the average Nigerian through Eystone Development.”

Also, the COO, Sadiq Kosoko, is a graduate of Computer Science, IT Consultant, and a trained real estate consultant with over 10 years of work experience.

Reacting to the announcement, he said: “I appreciate the management and Board of Eystone Development for this opportunity.

“With my years of experience in the real estate sector, I am set to employ my existing and yet-to-be acquired skills in ensuring effective day-to-day activities of the company.

“I am also dedicated to ensuring excellence in our service delivery, relationship with stakeholders’ and creation of exceptional products.”

Speaking on the appointments, Adetola Nola, representing the Eystone Development’s Board of Directors, said: “Hassan and Sadiq are the right leaders for Eystone Development.

“Their collective real estate experiences span sales, marketing, operations, and people management. I believe this will help Eystone Development strengthen its processes, thereby, increasing profitability.

“With their business development skills, the leaders will create and strengthen strategic partnerships, develop strategic alliances, expand our sales presence, and strategise on the best ways to solve real estate problems in Nigeria.

“I am particularly happy about the two leaders because they will work together seamlessly.

“Eystone Development is a real estate development company solely committed to the development of low-cost housing across locations in Nigeria, and it has existed for over a year now.

“With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for Nigerians, the company offers affordable payment options on all its real estate offers.”

Recall that some weeks ago, Veritasi Homes and Property Limited announced its commitment to providing affordable housing in Nigeria through its sister company, Eystone Development.

Vanguard News Nigeria