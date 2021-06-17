EndSars Protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. Photo Akeem Salau

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE National Economic Council, NEC, Thursday resolved to convene a special session to review reports of the panels set up to resolve issues of police brutality and related concerns.

This came as the Judicial Panels set up by State Governors on the matter have rounded off their assignments.

Convenig a special meeting to consider EndSARS report was among the conclusions reached at the Council’s 117th meeting held virtually and presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, State governors, ministers, the Central Bank Governor and other top government officials.

Recall that the judicial panels were recommended after adoption of a resolution by NEC to address nationwide complaints of police brutality after the President dissolved the Police SARS unit.

Almost all the States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) set up the panels.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice presidential, Laolu Akande explained that Prof. Osinbajo at the meeting announced that a special session of NEC will soon be convened to consider all the reports that are ready from the judicial panels set up late last year to address the concerns of Nigerians over alleged police brutality that led to the EndSARS protests.

That meeting would also consider the implementation of the reports including remedies, redress and compensations.

Also at the meeting, Prof Osinbajo inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council as a demonstration of government’s continued commitment to addressing the challenges of road safety in the country.

According to the statement, “The Advisory Council is a critical aspect of the updated National Road Safety Strategy adopted by NEC and approved by the Federal Executive Council late last year.

” The Road Safety Advisory Council is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi as Secretary.

” Other members of the 29-member Advisory Council include Six governors representing the six geo-political zones as follows:

” Chief Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, representing the South-East zone, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, representing the South-South zone, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, representing the South-West zone, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State representing the North-East zone, Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State representing North-West, Abdulrahman AbdulRasaq, Governor of Kwara State, representing the North-Central zone, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as Member.

“Other members include Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Health – Member, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed.

“Other members are Honourable Minister of Environment, Minister of Labour and Employment, Cris Ngige, Minister of Police Affairs, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bello Mohammed, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mongunu, President, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), President, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, and Board Chairman, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

“The Council meeting also received a report from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC on the issue of the terminated “Strategic Alliance Agreements” with solution options.

“It was resolved that deliberations will continue at another meeting of the Council. This is so as to give members the opportunity to properly review and consider the presentation from the NNPC.

” The Council also received a presentation from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on the establishment of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) to address the problem of sexual and gender-based violence.

“She said the Centres which will operate as One-Stop-Shops will help to limit the physical and mental health consequences of rape and sexual assault by providing free, accessible, multi-agency, forensically secured service for survivors.”

The Minister said, “sexual assault can have a devastating impact on every aspect of survivor’s lives which can make them vulnerable to further episodes of sexual abuse or violence. There can be long-term physical and psychological impacts and this includes post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, inability to sleep, etc.

“People who have experienced sexual assault have three main care needs: medical care; psychosocial care and assistance; and support from the criminal justice system.”

Akande also said that the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba gave the Council an update on Excess Crude Account (ECA) of $60,850,975.92 balance as at 16 June 2021

He said stabilisation account balance stood at: N24,802,716,416.22

as at 16th June, 2021, and Development of Account Resources Account balance as at 16th June, 2021 stood at N28,215,689,963.31.