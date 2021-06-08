Defection: C'River will no longer eat from crumbles ― LG Boss

…anyone still in PDP doesn’t want us to move forward, Deputy Speaker

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Executive Chairman of Calabar South Local government area, Hon Esther Bassey has asserted that the defection of governor Ben Ayade to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will change the fortunes of Cross River, as the state will no more eat from crumbs but from the real cake.

She made the assertion at the Council Headquarters in Calabar while officially decamping to APC and registering as a card-carrying member also.

The Council boss said movement of Prof. Ben Ayade will ensure that the people will no longer eat from the crumbs of our national cake but the real cake.

Her words :” Cross River will no longer eat crumbs from the national cake but from the point movement the governor moved the state will now enjoy the main cake .

“The Exodus in Cross River from PDP to APC was to enable us socket and connect to the centre is actually in the best interest of our people ,because their welfare and development is more important than any other interest .

” The governor’s decision will in no small way turn around the fortunes of our people because we are here in various positions for their benefit ,” she said .

On his part the Deputy Speaker CRSHA,Rt. Hon Joseph Bassey disclosed that anyone still in the opposition does not mean well for the people of the state.

Bassey said :” Anyone still in PDP doesn’t want Cross River to move forward . Politics is about the people ,party is just a name .I am not in APC for myself but the benefit of my people ,without them I can’t be elected in office .

“The interest of the people is the basis and since His Excellency moved we know a number of things that Cross River have gained just in two weeks of his moving to APC ,it wise we don’t play opposition at all ,so that we can be taken more serious ,” he said .

In his remarks ,the Commisioner for Environment, Mfon Bassey revealed that past governnent from 1999 had always aligned with the Centre ,from Mr Donald Duke ,Sen. Liyel Imoke and at this point it was a wise decision that Prof Ben Ayade made to move as it would bring huge benefits to the state .

“What the governor has done , will liberate the people in no small way ,because our people need to have say on how they are being governed , considering the allocation of the state ,we need to connect to the centre ,” Mfon said.