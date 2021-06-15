



By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Urea Fertilizer Plant has the capacity to meet local and foreign demands for fertilizer and to generate $400 million annual foreign exchange from export to African countries.

The Fertilizer plant, which currently pushes out a minimum of 120 trucks per day across the country, is expected to manufacture three million metric tonnes of urea per annum.

Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, disclosed this to the press over the weekend saying: “We have the capacity to turn out 4,500 tonnes of Urea every day. This is a bulk application fertilizer as each crop in Nigeria or globally will require Nitrogen and this is a rich fertilizer, having 46 per cent Nitrogen. The company has the capacity to meet local demand and also export to African countries.

“Currently the demand is less than one million tonnes and we alone can produce three million tonnes, so we can easily meet local demand and also produce for export to other west African countries.”

Aside from fertilizer production, the company, according to Edwin is already working to support the farmers with training on application of the fertilizer and even establish laboratories across the country for proper soil examination.

“The uniqueness of this plant, apart from the fact that we are producing is the focus on farmers’ support, on training, education, development as we are now establishing laboratories across the country and even mobile laboratories where we can go drive around and take soil samples for proper examination to effectively grow the agricultural outputs across the country.”