By Prince Osuagwu

Global Bitcoin Trading Company, Vintage Confluence has advised the country to always embrace the dynamism of technology to be able to play well in the global village. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Precious Aire said that the pot pouri of technology innovations and development brought about the global village concept and every nation that wishes to be up to date with global issues must strive to embrace every tech development irrespective of the side effects.

He stated that cryptocurrency is one of those technological innovations which are grossly misunderstood at first introduction but holds strong potential for a vibrant ecosystem in any economy it sits.

Recall that federal government banned crytocurrency trading in the country, but despite ban, Peer to peer, P2P growth in the country keeps soaring. Many experts have attributed the surge to the technological aspect of the financial transaction which is in consonance with the desires of today’s youths

Aire said: “What makes the global village is nothing other than technology innovations. And for the intentions of the global village to thrive, there is a dire need for re-iterating and addressing the adoption of tech innovations like Cloud hosting. The innovation has now become an important factor in the daily movement of data usage in the present global business world.

Aire, who spoke through the company’s media consultant, Mr Patrick Aigbokhan at the 2021 edition of a technology Forum, organized by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association, NITRA recently, said that because the method of consuming technology services has changed with restless and impatient youths being bulk of the consumers, service providers must fashion their services towards lightning-speed transactions.

Lightning-speed transaction, according to him would ease customers’ burdens and eradicate delays that pose a threat to business transactions.

He emphasized the need for enhanced technology innovations that will boost initiatives in the Information Communication Technology, ICT industry.

He said: “Vintage Confluence as a company has been able to explore the required technology innovations to solve the bitcoin trading problems that formed the bane of smooth trading for investors over the years.

“We offer lightning-speed transactions taking just 10-30 minutes every 24 hours of the week in regular circumstances. We, even, could do better if we find a more efficient web hosting system.

This is the reason we embrace this forum because it tends to address an innovation that calls for the achievement of speedy online trades.”

Looking at the possibility of Nigeria’s ICT industry achieving 30 percent growth in local Cloud hosting by 2024, the Vintage Confluence CEO said: “Cloud hosting is a type of web hosting which uses multiple different servers to balance the load and maximize uptime. Instead of using a single server, your website can tap into a “cluster” that uses resources from a centralised pool. This means that even if one server fails, another kicks in to keep everything running.”

Responding to the theme of the event, Aire said: “I am strongly optimistic that 30 percent growth in local cloud hosting by 2024 is achievable in Nigeria. And when this happens, what do we expect of a company like Vintage Confluence whose dedicated service depends on the quality of network efficiency for speedy response communication to the need of our clients?

For us at Vintage Confluence LLC, we are a leading global organization that offers solutions to Bitcoin Holders who need to sell their Bitcoins in exchange for instant cash in Nigeria and South Africa.”

He further explained that the company’s mission is to provide traders with the most comprehensive web-based trading platform available with no hassle or verification. “We are recognized as the most reliable, fastest and cheap e-currency exchange with collective experience dating back to the origin of Bitcoin