.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Sunday, said it was focused on assessing realities on the ground concerning the living conditions of citizens across the country rather than whether President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech was either good or bad.

CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern Region), Reverend John Hayab, disclosed this in an interview with Our Correspondent in Abuja.

Hayab, who described President Buhari’s Democracy Day address as another effort by his scriptwriters to showcase his score card, maintained that a good speech without concrete actions would not end the insecurity, the sufferings, and the dwindling national cohesion and integration in the land.

He said, “The Democracy day speech of Mr. President was another effort by his scriptwriters to give out to Nigerians his score card.

“Some of the things he (Buhari) said were the usual denial of taking responsibility, which we shall allow politicians to analyse.

“But as a religious body, CAN’s concern is not whether the President’s address was either a good or bad speech, but the reality of what and how Nigerians are faring under his administration.

“A good speech without concrete action cannot stop the bandits from killing and kidnapping citizens for ransom. It will not also stop the poverty, hunger, and lack of cohesion that is visible all over the nation.”

Against that backdrop, Hayab said the national leadership of the apex Christian body directed churches to use their worship services today (Sunday) to pray and bless the country so that God will guide the government to do what is right and in the best interest of the people.

“CAN asked churches to use their worship services today to just pray and bless Nigeria so that God will guide our leaders to do what is right and act accordingly for the betterment of all.

“We also prayed that our leaders will back all their talk with visible action, and not asking citizens to praise them for just saying good things without corresponding deeds,” Hayab added.

Vanguard News Nigeria