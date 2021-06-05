By Idowu Bankole

Giant microblogging site, Twitter has reportedly deleted tweets made by the Supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for violating rules of the bird app.

The post, according to theCable was made on Kanu’s Twitter handle on June 2, was no longer available as of Saturday evening.

Reports claimed that the tweet was made in reference to the federal government’s decision to take action regarding attacks on security formations in the southeast, which have led to the killing of several security operatives.

Reports have it that, In the post, Kanu had threatened government officials and said “any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive even if it means sacrificing my people”.

This latest development was coming on the heels of a suspension recently announced by the Federal government of Nigeria, through the minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Lai Mohammed who announced an indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria claimed that the Social media Networking site was inciting violence and promoting fake news in tyhe country, claims that have long been refuted by many Nigerians and the suspension widely condemned in the international community.

The presidency, through Garba Shehu also reacted to the development claiming that the federal government merely wishes to safeguard Nigerians from negative social media influences, hence its decision to ban twitter operations in the country.

Garba Shehu had said, ”A terrorist organisation (IPOB) poses a significant threat to the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

”When the President said that they will be treated “in a language they understand,” he merely reiterated that their force shall be met with force.

