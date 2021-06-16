Over the past couple of years, the Nigerian film industry has experienced multiple layers of growth. There are more exciting projects, better pictures and very importantly, an abundance of new faces that keep springing up on our screens every day. One of the most recent additions to the industry is actress Nonso Adika Kalango, who you may have seen as Buchi on Tinsel, Nigeria’s longest-running television series or as Ecquitus in the web comedy series ‘Mama and Papa Godspower’.

With a face that’s hard to ignore, Nonso is here in Nollywood and determined to stay long enough to make her mark and have her impact felt in the industry. Born in Kaduna state to a family of six – three brothers and her lawyer father, she had always set her eyes high on the prize. After losing her mother at an early age, Nonso had her father who looked over her and her siblings lovingly and is one of her biggest motivators today. Education was important in the Adika household, having a father who worked as a lawyer at the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and she aced through primary and secondary school and headed to Lead City University, Ibadan where she studied International Relations and Politics. She also studied Acting for film at the New York Film Academy, New York.

So how does a graduate of International Relations and Politics end up in Nollywood? Passion, or at least, that’s what it is for the 32-year-old actress. Nonso has grown to enjoy the thrill of telling stories and playing someone else for a while and has since put herself into it. Having been in Nollywood for a little over five years now and being in productions such as Tinsel, Crazy People, Club, Assistant Madam and Jenifa’s Diary, she has learned a little about the inner workings of the industry and is determined to be a part of the success story.

Like many other actresses, Adika-Kalango has had a fair share of auditions and one of the best was Tinsel, which she auditioned for bagged the role of Buchi who is a naive psychopath. This role has taught her a lot, sharpened her acting skills and helped her work with different types of people in a lard organization. When asked what type of roles she’d like to act in, the petit actress had this to say “I love to challenge myself as an actor, and ready to throw myself in the mud for any role I find”. She, however, added that whatever role comes her way has to be able to carry her personality without compromise.

For the energetic and hardworking Nonso, there are fewer opportunities within the industry and the existing ones are plagued by familiarity before you’re able to read for the role. This has been a problem in Nollywood for a while and she hopes that more people who are deserving get to play roles and access better chances.

Despite all the hurdles involved, Nonso is still in for it. She enjoys filmmaking and wants to go the whole 360 and not be limited to the acting and the glossy part. Her love for filmmaking has her looking at directing films in a few years, a huge leap from her acting and producing career right now. Apart from acting, she also runs Redleaf Productions, a pre-production company committed to promoting the art of moving images. She is currently working on a film project called Verified, a product of a partnership with multiple award-winning director, Ramsey Nouah, blockbuster producer, Chris Odeh and online sensation, Lasisi Elenu.

Still looking at the future, she would love to work with Mildred Okwo, Genevieve Nnaji and Izu Ojukwu in the near future. Nonso looks up to award-winning actress Viola Davis for her ability to carry a role so well, for simplifying the art of acting and making every word believable.

When she’s not running through lines or doing something film-related, she’s either watching love stories, writing, reading, watching football (quick fun fact: she used to play football in school and was excellent at it). Outside this, she enjoys talking with her friends, playing board games and puzzles too.

Nonso wants to be able to tell as many African stories that are yet to be told through film and she hopes to see an industry that would dare to take more chances on new and talented actors. What would you be doing if not Nollywood, we asked? Owning a restaurant. I enjoy making food and it’s an essential part of me. Either way, Nonso Adika Kalango is here and she’s not going anywhere.