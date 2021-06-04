Bandits

Barely hours after Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State raised alarm over influx of bandits in Falgore forest, unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly invaded Kore village in Dambata local government area of the state and kidnapped a businessman in the area.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the area around 10:30pm on Thursday night shooting sporadically.

Information from the area revealed that the bandits numbering about six rode on three motorcycles to launch the attack.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, identified the kidnapped businessman as one Emmanuel Eze.

He said the victim was kidnapped in his provision store.

“Teams of policemen mobilised for possible rescue and arrest of culprits,” DSP Haruna however stated.

