The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted an appeal panel on its just-concluded primary for the Anambra governorship election.

The gubernatorial appeal panel, according to a statement by PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in Abuja on Sunday, is chaired by the party National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus.

Akobundu said that the Panel would consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial primary election.

He said that the PDP National Working Committee also approved the nomination of Sen. Umaru Tsauri as Member/Secretary of the panel.

Other members of the panel are Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, Sen. Sulaiman Nazif, Akobundu, Dr Agbo Emmanuel, Hon. Abdullahi Maibasira, Hon. Adewale Aribisala, Kola Ologbondiyan, Hajiya Maryam Waziri, Hon. Udeh Okoye, Emmanuel Enoidem, Alh. Mai Adamu Mustaphaa. Taofik Arapaja, Hon. Theophilus Shan, Chief Dan Orbih,Dr. Emmanuel Bovoa Chief Ali Odefa, Aminu Abdullahi, Sule Lamido, Alhahji Adamu Maina Waziri, Sen. David Mark, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, Erelu Olusola Obada and Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien.

Akobundu said that the appeal panelists will meet on Tuesday, June 29 at the Wadata Plaza, Abuja at 1 p.m.

NAN reports that there was confusion in Anambra over the conduct of the primary election as two PDP factions held separate elections.

Senator Ugochukwu Uba and Valentine Ozigbo were elected as the respective standard bearers in the November 6 poll.

While Uba was elected candidate of the faction led by Chukwudi Imeaba, Ozigbo was elected at an exercise organized by a faction believed to be loyal to the opposing faction.

