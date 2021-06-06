

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–EVEN as he is featuring prominently in the governorship contest in Anambra State, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Charles Soludo has been seen on campaign posters that flooded Abuja at the weekend, suggesting him as a vice presidential aspirant to former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election.

The Atiku-Soludo campaign posters which flooded most strategic areas of the nation’s capital city have the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP logo even as Soludo is currently a contestant for the Anambra State Governorship Election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.



The posters, seen in different designs, claimed that only the Atiku-Soludo alliance can rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse.

The development has raised concerns among APGA faithful as there are claims that he may be using the party for possible negotiation for a plumb position in the PDP.

Efforts to reach the APGA national headquarters Sunday morning when the posters emerged, proved abortive as only stern-looking security guards and some young persons who claimed to be youth leaders of the party were at the secretariat.

Some APGA members, who spoke on the issue, claimed they were not surprised at the emerging development, claiming the rumours had been in the air for a long time that Soludo’s main aim of running for the governorship seat of Anambra was to avail him a platform to run for the Vice Presidency of the country.

“Soludo should have joined PDP and contested for the governorship of Anambra State if he thinks he is popular. Why use APGA popularity in Anambra State to go and join PDP Presidential ticket?

We will resist it and we shall be submitting our petition to the National Chairman tomorrow to call for the disqualification of Prof. Soludo.

This is a clear case of anti-party activity, Mr. Okeke Kenneth who is the leader of APGA Ambassadors, said.

He said APGA has suffered immensely from the hands of political gatecrashers who often run to the party, rely on her popularity to win elections, and then leave.

He cited former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who won the Governorship election of Imo State on the platform of the party and then defected to the APC.

He also listed Hon. Herman Hembe from Benue State who won election into the House of Representatives and has now defected to APC and also the Imo State Speaker, Hon. Chiji Collins who alongside other members of the Imo State House of Assembly defected from the Party within months of winning elections on the platform of the party.

He claimed that APGA Ambassadors would do all within their powers to see that only a core APGA man, not a defector or a gatecrasher would be given the ticket of the Party.