Dele Momodu dismisses Atiku running mate speculation 

Dele Momodu

Media entrepreneur and publisher, Dele Momodu, has rejected rumours linking him with a possible vice-presidential ticket alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, insisting he has no plans to seek elective office again.

Momodu said on Thursday via social media that the widely circulated claim was a deliberate distraction. He appealed to his supporters and political associates to disregard it.

“When I first received this poster from a friend, I dismissed it as a joke designed to distract us… I will be most grateful if my friends and party members can do me the honour of ignoring this joke,” he said.

The Ovation magazine publisher further stated, “I’m not running for any race again. I’m interested in humbly supporting the coalition of political parties, to work together and oust the incompetent APC government.”

Momodu explained that his role ahead of the 2027 general elections would be centred on strengthening opposition collaboration rather than pursuing personal ambition. He added that the African Democratic Congress already has capable personalities qualified to contest for top political offices.

According to him, there are “more than enough leaders” within the party who are better suited for electoral contests.

Momodu earlier condemned what he termed persistent attacks on Atiku, reminding critics that Peter Obi had previously contested alongside the former vice president in the 2019 presidential election.

He appealed for civility in political engagements and warned against inflammatory rhetoric targeted at political opponents, including President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu reiterated that he would ultimately support whoever emerges as the candidate of his party, stressing that his priority remains building a formidable opposition coalition.