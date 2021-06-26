



By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation, JAMB, has issued a new directive to candidates on how to check their 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME results.

The board, in a statement, Saturday,by its Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said given that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges, candidates are henceforth “to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result. “

The terse statement read: “It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges. Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit the JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result. Each candidate is to follow these simple steps.

(a) Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

(b) On the menu bar, click on efacility

(c) On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip

(d) Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result

Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended.”

