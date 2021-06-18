MediaTank Limited, a social brand that promotes socializing among SMEs (Small Medium Entrepreneurs) and potential customers is set to hold a food fare tagged “Garri Hangout” themed “Celebrating The African Recipe” amid fanfare.

According to the organisers, it is a way of connecting SMEs brands with their customers and the event would allow creative brands, business owners and customers in the food business and celebrities to meet and connect.

“The event will showcase different young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, potential customers and notable celebrities in our entertainment sector,” says Adesina Kasali, the Head, Media and Strategy, MediaTank Limited.

Speaking on the objective of the fare, Adesina said, “In a world where attention is placed on intercontinental dishes, these sets of vibrant indigenous youth are here to celebrate a food that has helped every household irrespective of their financial status conquer hunger. A food gotten from cassava and processed properly to meet a required taste that is globally accepted by all Nigerians. On this edition, Garri will be celebrated on this day as it has always had variety of friends as compliment for every meal ranging from beans, akara, moin moin, groundnut, coconut, kuli kuli, fried fish, fried meat, fried prawn, crab, Suya, grills like chicken and turkey, steak, ikokore, just to name a few.

“Garri is a friendly food as it welcomes so many varieties to accompany it through the esophagus to the stomach. It has been saving lives from its existence. Garri is an indigenous meal thus we are going to be all styled in our old skool owambe outfit to grace the event. A fashion theme to help us lift our cultural heritage. A momentum aimed at celebrating black history. We choose to celebrate this with happiness from not just today but from yesterday.” he added.

The event would also have special features and special attractions like, Celebrities Meet & Greet;

Brand Awareness; Games; Fashion; Comedy; Music; Poetry & Spoken Words; Dance; Trivia

and many more mouth-watering activities.

In the past, only a few old people invested in the Garri Processing and Packaging Business. But now it has cut across the old and young. Garri is now packaged in different styles. Garri is an essential commodity in every home that goes with different supplements to make a meal.

“Garri hangout will showcase every form in which it can be used as a meal with corresponding supplements,” Adesina enthused.

At this year’s “Garri Hagout” we shall as well be showcasing and celebrating Old School Fashion in Modern way. This is to expose the creativity of the Old and New Fashion Mode. Garri Hangout is not just a social event but created to showcase, celebrate and expose the creativity of the investors and brands,” he says.

The event is billed to hold at Presken Hotel, Alade, Ikeja Lagos on June 27, 2021

Special guests and entertainment personalities expected to grace the event include and not limited to

Kunle Afolayan (Filmmaker); Mrs. Jaiye Kuti (Nollywood Actress/Dano Milk Brand Ambassador); Adejoke Ewaede (African Art Promoter); Jide Awobona (Nollywood Actor); Shoneye Olamilekan (Nollywood); Temitope Akinyemi (Filmmaker); Yinka Salau (Nollwood Actor); Adebimpe Oyebade (Nollywood Actor) and Oxlade (Music Act)

Corporate organizations partnering with Media Tank Limited on the project are Unique Ayos, Golden Penny and Serenities Fashion Home.

Media partners include Akinola Photography, TVC Entertainment , Traffic Radio and Lagos 57