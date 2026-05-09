Osakioduwa bows out as Bovi, Mbatha take over AMVCA stage

After more than a decade as the face of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), IK Osakioduwa has officially stepped aside, ushering in a new era for Africa’s biggest celebration of film and television.

For the first time since the awards debuted in 2013, the AMVCA stage will be anchored by a different host, with Nigerian comedian Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha unveiled as co-hosts for the 12th edition to be held tonight at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

Osakioduwa’s exit marks one of the most significant changes in the history of the awards. Over 11 consecutive editions, he became synonymous with the AMVCA brand, winning praise for his wit, stage control, and ability to seamlessly guide the high-profile ceremony. His long reign helped shape the identity of the awards as Nollywood evolved into a global cultural force.

Organisers say the choice of Bovi and Mbatha reflects a fresh vision aimed at blending humour, storytelling, and pan-African star power. Bovi, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s biggest comedy exports, is expected to bring energy and spontaneity to the stage, while Mbatha arrives with international acclaim from projects such as Coming 2 America and the historical drama series Shaka iLembe.

“The AMVCA stage is one of the biggest in Africa, and I don’t take that lightly,” Bovi said following the announcement, promising viewers “energy, laughs and magic” on the night.

Beyond the hosting shake-up, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions yet. Films such as The Herd and Gingerrr lead the nominations with nine nods each, while To Kill a Monkey and My Father’s Shadow remain strong contenders across major categories. Veteran actress Joke Silva is serving as head judge for the 2026 edition.

Away from the awards, the AMVCA red carpet has grown into a cultural spectacle of its own, with celebrities often using the platform to showcase daring African couture and avant-garde fashion. Last year’s event generated massive online reactions after striking appearances from stars including Nana Akua Addo and Pretty Mike went viral across social media. Fashion discussions around previous editions have also drawn global admiration online, with many viewers comparing the AMVCA red carpet favourably to international fashion events.

With a new hosting duo, fierce competition in top categories, and expectations of another unforgettable red carpet showcase, tonight’s ceremony promises both nostalgia and a fresh chapter for African entertainment.