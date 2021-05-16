Withdraw ‘illegal’ nomination fees, Ogun NNPP tells OGSIEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) has warned the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to jettison what it described as ‘illegal’ nomination fees prescribed for candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in the state by the commission.

The NNPP Chairman in the State, Olaposi Oginni, who gave the advice in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, advised OGSIEC to learn a lesson from its Oyo State counterpart by making a U-turn on the illegal nomination fees prescribed by the Commission.

The statement reads, “New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP hereby wish to further inform OGSIEC and drawn the attention of Gov Dapo Abiodun and the general public to the Order of Ogun State High Court in Suit No AB/66/2004 delivered by Justice Soremi to the effect that certain sections of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law of Ogun State contravene Section 7 (4),106 and 107 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

“In the circumstances mentioned above, the New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP is hereby calling for the cancellation of the payment of nomination fees of N50,000.00 for Councilorship and N200,000.00 for Chairmanship Candidates as stated on the timetable and guidelines for the election, recognising the fact that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria takes precedence over any law or bylaws”.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party, therefore, warn Osibodu led OGSIEC not to embark on a fruitless journey that will eventually lead to an easy does its legal battle against the Commission”.

“The Commission’s refusal to listen to the voice of reason will definitely leave Ogun NNPP with no other options than to test the resolve of the Nigerian Constitution by dragging OGSIEC to Court for contempt”.

He added that “New Nigeria People’s Party NNPP is ready and fully prepare for this coming local government election and like never before politically ready and fully prepare to give APC the run for their money”.

“NNPP will surely create an upset in Ogun State political firmament in this coming Election”, Oginni concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: