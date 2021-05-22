Why I released ‘Joro Joro’ -Jaajo

Kindly Share This Story:

US-based Nigerian music star, Jaajo has released ‘Joro Joro’, his first track for the year (2021).

During the premiering of the critically-acclaimed song, which was held in his New York residence, Jaajo who has since been promoting the African heritage with his art and music prowess, said ‘Joro Joro’ was produced intentionally.

According to him, the song was deliberately released to create excitement for people, even as the world is going through its most torrid time in a century.

Speaking with journalists, Jaajo revealed that he recorded ‘Joro Joro’ during his time in Nigeria last year (2020) when he visited the country for festivity.

“I was home last year’s December to celebrate the festive period. And while I was there, I spent some time in the studio. There was this particular day I was having a studio session and the producer said he has a beat he thought I would like. And lo and behold, I love that beat as I immediately smashed it. In less than 30 minutes, I wrote the song and it became a record. I had to abandon the song I initially came for to do for ‘Joro Joro’.

“It was the Christmas period and the center of focus of the song was more like ‘let’s have fun’…the festive period inspired me to record the song and that was how it came about,” he revealed.

Describing what his brand represents, Jaajo explained that he’s Afrocentric with his music and brand as a musician.

“My music is Afrocentrism.. I’ve always wanted to use my music as a medium to promote the African heritage and tell its stories. My style is a combination of Afrobeats and calypso together. So, I’m trying to create my own genre, a combination of Afrobeats, highlife and calypso… you will see African narrative in my videos as well. It has always been my brand and focus,” Jaajo clarified.

He, however, lamented how his peers in the music industry are not exploring their arts to correct societal ills plaguing African communities at large.

“It is really unfortunate what Nigeria has turned into, especially in recent times. I think my concern is that of my colleagues in the entertainment industry who are not using their resources and influences to change some wrong narratives.

“I once sang about the sad Nigeria’s situation and I brought into the spotlight what an average Nigerian faces everyday. The video is there to watch, likewise the audio to listen. Entertainers, particularly musicians, need to use their arts to institute normalcy in our society,” he advised.

