Tiwa Savage quashes pregnancy rumours in style

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi,

Since Nigeria’s leading lady of the stage, Tiwa Savage walked out of her marriage she has been a soft target for all sorts of rumours. The latest that streaked across her path is the one that she has taken in for a secret lover. The rumour was so rife it made it into some news outlets.

The Kele Kele Love crooner ignored it for a while until recently when she decided to nip it in the bud, not by making any sound but by the power of sight. She only posted a picture of herself, revealing her tummy to let the world have an eyeful for themselves.

A fan of hers who reacted to the Instagram post commented, “Tiwa I see what you did there, you are finally reacting by showing us your stomach to show that you are not pregnant as the blogs claimed.”

The rumour reportedly sprung off Tiwa’s Instagram live performance for the ‘Coming to America 2’ after-party where she appeared to have piled up a few pounds on her tummy and backside

Immediately after, Twitter went into overdrive with different users making all sorts of spurious claims that turned into a widespread rumour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: