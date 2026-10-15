Fake Drinks Bust: Trade Fair Complex vows zero tolerance, backs NAFDAC

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The management of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board (LITFCMB) has vowed zero tolerance for the production and distribution of counterfeit goods within its facility, following the arrest of two persons allegedly linked to the illegal revalidation of expired drinks and production of counterfeit consumables.

The Board condemned the use of its facility for activities that threaten public health, insisting that the complex was established to promote legitimate trade and ethical business practices.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of LITFCMB, Veronica Ndanusa, said relevant authorities had commenced investigations into the incident to prevent a recurrence.

Ndanusa warned that anyone found engaging in activities capable of endangering public health or undermining local manufacturing would face the full weight of the law.

She said, “As a body rooted in ethical business practices, transparency and genuine trade, we strongly condemn any activity that threatens public safety or brings the reputation of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board into disrepute.

“Our facility exists to provide a conducive environment for legitimate businesses to thrive, not to serve as a breeding ground for production or distribution of counterfeit and substandard products.”

The LITFCMB chief executive commended the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for its enforcement operation, assuring the public that the Board would collaborate with relevant regulatory and law enforcement agencies to rid the complex of illegal activities.

She also urged traders and business operators within the facility to maintain acceptable standards, stressing that the pursuit of profit must not come at the expense of consumers’ health and safety.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex as a major commercial hub, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on activities capable of undermining public confidence in locally manufactured products.