Three dead, four injured in Ogun gas explosion

By Bose Adelaja

A gas explosion that occurred on Wednesday, in Abeokuta South, Ogun State has reportedly claimed the lives of three people and injured four others while they were preparing food ahead of the Eid-El-Fitr celebration coming up on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 3.15 pm, at No. 7, Oke-Igbore Titun, behind Anglican Church, Abeokuta South, Local Government.

The casualties were a male and two females while the injured were four males.

According to an eyewitness account, there was fire outbreak caused by the leakage of the hose used in passing refrigerant fluid into the freezer, which reportedly contacted naked fire from another domestic gas cylinder used for frying fish in preparation for Eid-El-Fitri celebration on Thursday.

It was gathered that both cylinders were in the same apartment when the incident occurred.

Seven people were rescued in the process but three reportedly died.

The remaining were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, by sympathisers while one of the bodies was deposited at the morgue and two others were buried.

It was learnt that one of the deceased was the pillion rider who took the pillion passenger to the house for the gas refilling.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, by Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency TRACE, where he gave up the ghost.

However, both female casualties (mother and seven years old child) have been buried according to Islamic rites.

The rescue team comprises TRACE corps, Nigeria Police Force and firefighters.

TRACE Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi said his men noticed the incident in the course of their official duties in the area and thereafter invited the relevant authorities.

He has since commiserated with the affected victims and advised people to be careful and exercise caution and control on use of gas cylinder, especially when naked fire is being used.

