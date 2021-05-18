Strike: Kaduna govt ‘ll not change position — El-Rufai

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says there is no ground for compromise with the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) over the ongoing warning strike embarked by the union in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview in Kaduna while reacting to the five-day warning strike by labour unions in the state that had entered the second day.

According to him, the unions have used their last ultimate weapon and it would not change anything.

He stressed that “the state government will not change its position.”

The governor claimed that the NLC has committed offences bordering on economic sabotage, hence, the government had issued an order for the arrest of NLC President, Ayuba Wabba.

“Anyone who sees the NLC president should report to the nearest police station or report to us. He will be prosecuted for economic sabotage,” he said.

Meanwhile, hours after the governor declared the NLC president wanted, Wabba dared him to come and arrest him.

Wabba said in an interview with journalists while leading thousands of workers in protest on the streets of Kaduna metropolis.

‘We are here and waiting for them to arrest me,” he declared.

