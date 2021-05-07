SoftWork partners Enterprise Development Centre, MasterCard Foundation to enable SMEs scale up

Kindly Share This Story:

Softwork is the bridge between the talented and those in need of certain skills. Softwork’s services are geared towards relieving employers and freelancers of stress, the tech company considers this solution as a missing piece in employment markets and is determined to make it work.

It’s operations started to ensure freelancers get connected to employers through its website www.softwork.xyz, with a successful connection to over 500 SMEs, the tech company decided to upgrade SMEs through soft skills available on their website such as Graphic Designs, UI/UX designs, Web Development, 2D/3D animation, Digital Marketing and more by creating several inexpensive packages that SMEs can purchase.

“SoftWork looks forward to working with over 5,000 more before the end of the year. SoftWork has seen so much value in the Program and has taken a positive step to pushing the Program towards over 10,000 SME’S on its database seeing the many benefits.”

The Tech Company has gone steps further by partnering with The Enterprise Development Centre and the MasterCard Foundation on a project which focuses on Transforming Nigerian Youths, specially designed to equip you with the Entrepreneurial and Managerial skill set required to grow and sustain a successful business in Nigeria.

The Founder of SoftWork.xyz, Chigozie Okwara who is an Ecowas Youth Ambassador, has also taken this initiative as a driving force for Entrepreneurs and will go the extra length to make sure SMEs get to benefit from the Program put together by the Mastercard Foundation & The Enterprise Development Centre.

Do you own a Small Scale Business? Having you been working on getting investment to fund your business? Do you need soft skills such as Graphic Designs, Website Development, Business Card, Digital Marketing?

With these partnerships you can get all these and more to upgrade your business. If you are a man or woman between the ages of 18-35 & resident in Lagos, Kano or Kaduna, then you should grab this opportunity, the link is available on Softworks Instagram page; @softworkxyz.

