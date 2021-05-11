Robert Tuzzo is making a difference in the industry with his drive and goodwill

Kindly Share This Story:

He is highly distinguished in the arena of Real Estate and is now educating the people in excelling in the same.

Robert Tuzzo has co-founded The New York School along with Doug Vairo. He was highly disheartened by the inefficiencies he was experiencing transactionally which he felt was caused by the lack of educational resources in the real estate community and someone had to do something. As a newer real estate professional, it is impossible to have all these skills that require years of transactions to accumulate.

So Robert Tuzzo finally took it into his hands and promised himself that he and his team would make a difference in the industry which in turn lead him to the commencement of The New York School of Real Estate. The school provides real estate training with purpose with relevant industry topics of the here and now.

They have been training real estate professionals in the A to Z of real estate. Recently, to enhance the learning experience during the pandemic they have launched an application known as Digital Blueprint, which will procure all the benefits of the education provided at The New York School right from the comfort of your phone or computer.

Robert Tuzzo has spent 20+ brilliant years in this field of real estate, he is in love with the real estate business and that’s the reason why he is giving back to the community by doing his part with his time consuming and priceless teachings at his school and the wants to eradicate the inefficiencies in the transactions that can be fixed by educating the masses.

The New York School has helped and educated more than 30,000 individual real estate professionals. The school has transitioned to online courses which are a perfect blend of all the educational tools and strategies that one needs to find success in the industry. Anybody who is wanting to excel in the business of real estate then there is no better mentor than Robert Tuzzo.

