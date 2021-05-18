Reps urge FG to provide learning facilities for virtually impaired students

Kindly Share This Story:

…give urgent attention to Sagbama/Ekeremor road in Bayelsa

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Education to introduce a policy that will ensure inclusive education for the visually impaired students in government schools across the country.

The police, the House said, should also ensure that all learning facilities for the students were made available.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to give urgent attention to Sagbama/Ekeremor roads in the Bayelsa States.

The calls came on the heels of two separate motions considered at Tuesday plenary.

The first motion moved by Hon. Sam Chinedu Onwuaso was titled “Need to make Learning Facilities Available for Virtually Impaired Students in Government Schools”, while the second one with the title “Flood that is Ravaging Sagbama/Ekeremor Communities”, was moved by Hon. Fredrick Yeitiemone Agbedi.

In his motion, Onwuaso noted the discrimination against visually impaired students in government schools all over Nigeria.

He said that they lacked proper instructional materials, facilities and support that will enhance their education.

“Advances in technology have made available tools for visually impaired students to participate in classroom activities, achieve grade-related goals and gain independence as students.

“Tools like Large Print Calendar, Scientific Calculator, Sceneeye 500, Braille compass, Vide Magnifier, Ovation, Ray Phone, Braille Note, Apex Note Taker, Embosser, among others; could be made available for them by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Also read:

“The visually impaired find it difficult to read and achieve their goals in classes as most of the tools are moribund and upgrading them will aid in their better understanding in classrooms as well as enable them to effectively compete with their peers in academics, irrespective of their health conditions, thus, in the long run, giving them a sense of belonging”, he said.

Adopting the motion after securing a favourable voice vote, the House mandated its Committees on Science and Technology, and Basic Education and Services to ensure implementation.

On the Bayelsa roads, the sponsor, Agbedi recalled that Sagbama/Ekeremor road was one of the Federal Roads in Bayelsa State connecting Communities in the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

“The road was constructed by the Federal Government in the 1970s from Sagbama Junction of the East/West Road, through Sagbama to Orua, Ebedebiri, Angalabiri communities to Ekeremor Local Government Area and terminates at the seaside of Amateur community.

“Due to incessant floods and the peculiar terrain, Sagbama axis of the road has started caving in, leading to gully erosion which is dangerous to the commuters plying the road and it may be cut off from other parts of Bayelsa State if urgent measures are not taken to address the situation”, he said.

Passing the motion after securing the support of the majority of the members, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to construct two bridges at the damaged portion of the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: