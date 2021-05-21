Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River state, CP Sikiru Akande Friday paraded 11 suspects apprehended by Operation Restore Peace for sundry crimes including Kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms

The commissioner disclosed that the police in the state were back with full force to deal ruthlessly with any criminal element in the state.

He made the disclosure on Friday during the official inauguration of “Operation Restore Peace” in the state at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar.

According to Akande, it was in line with the Inspector General of police directives to Commissioners in the region to domesticate ” Operation Restore Peace in their various states and flush out all criminal elements from their hideout.

His words: I”n line with the Ag. Inspector General of police directives and the launch of a special Operation tagged “Operation Restore Peace” which was flagged off in Port Harcourt with a mandate for Commissioners to set up the same in their states, we are doing same here today.

” We have 100 personnel which is a combination of STS , Units of Police Mobile force in the special team to comb all hidden areas and flush out criminals wherever they are hibernating.

“It is in this light that we are starting this action as DPOs, AC’s have already started engaging stakeholders in the area they are domiciled and cover to know the security challenges they are facing so that it can be nipped in the bud even before it happens.

“I can assure Cross Riverians and Nigerians that we are back on our feet with full force to deal ruthlessly with any criminal element disturbing the peace of law-abiding citizens in the state. No matter where they are hiding we will flush them out,” he warned.

Speaking further, CP Akande said they have arrested 11 persons already within the period for sundry crimes including Kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms.

“A total of 11 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, Kidnapping cultism & Unlawful possession of firearms. We also recovered 1 locally made pistols, 50 wraps of cocaine,30 pieces of “Thailand” and rolls of India hemp” he said.

Meanwhile, CP Akande appealed to members of the public not to keep quiet but speak up before it’s too late adding that when they see something they should say something as they might be saving the life of a neighbor, brother, or friend.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: