One killed as rival cult groups clash in Osun

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A suspected cultist, Babalola Lekan, 35, was on Friday killed during a gun battle in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The incident which occurred around Asoje area spread to Balogun Agoro and Oluode areas in the state capital around 2:30 pm.

The deceased, according to findings in the area was shot dead by an unknown cultist during the gun duel.

A resident at Asoje community, Lukman Suraju, disclosed that some guys arrived in the area on a motorcycle shortly after Jumat service and began to shoot at some youths creating panic at the area.

“As we heard gunshot we all run for our dear lives, including shop owners, and by the time the gunshots subsides, we found a lifeless body on the floor and a motorcycle.

“The police later came to pick the body and the motorcycle. Calm has eventually returned to the community”, he said.

Speaking, Yemisi Opalola, police spokesperson in the state said Lekan a resident of 25, John Mackay street at Oluode was killed in the duel by unknown cultists.

“The deceased’s body has been taken to the morgue of Osun state University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo while police is on the trail of the suspected cultists”, she said.

