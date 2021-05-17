NSCDC arrests man, 35, for allegedly defiling minor

Kindly Share This Story:



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested a 35-year-old man, Yusuf Abdullahi, for allegedly having canal knowledge of an 11-year girl.

Mr Babawale Afolabi, the spokesman of the command, said this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

It said that the case was reported to the Gender Unit of the NSCDC on May 15.

”Around 10:30 a.m, Abdullahi was caught in the act by one of our officers at Kaima Division, gaining canal knowledge of an 11- year- old girl, by the name Memunat Saheed.

”Yusuf Abdullahi stays in Gbogbo Giwa, at Ile Atako with his wife and three children.

”He said that his wife just put to bed and he was staying in the same house with Memunat.

Abdullahi who claimed to be a mechanic at Eyenkoro, said he was sleeping while she came to wake him up, and she requested for his phone and he willingly played Indian film for her and that was how it all started.

“He explained that he was only romancing her and have not gained access to her private part,” the PRO said.

He added that Memunat, on the other hand has been taken to the hospital for proper checkup.

